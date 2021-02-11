It was inevitable. John Wayne had Ward Bond (or Harey Carey Jr. or Victor McGlaglen or Pedro Armendáriz). In the continuing saga that is Wyoming’s victimization via federal lands, Mark Gordon now has John Barrasso.
If you are not familiar with the story, the U.S. government owns about 45% of Wyoming. (Unfortunately, 350 words will not allow me to explain why.) Underneath all that federal land is a lot of oil, gas, coal, uranium, trona, etc. Wyoming would like to develop those resources because it generates revenue for the state. Access to those resources is granted in the form of federal leases. Joe Biden has suspended new oil and gas leases, which has predictably sent people like Gordon and Barrasso into a tizzy.
Which is interesting, because there is very simple solution to this problem. Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution states that “Congress shall have power to dispose of and make all needful rules and regulations respecting the territory or other property belonging to the United States …”
During the 115th Congress (2017-19), the Republicans controlled both the executive and legislative branches of government, and they got very good at steamrolling judicial appointments through the process. The GOP could have also used its power to enact a comprehensive transfer of federal lands to the states. Presto. Problem solved.
But that would have required Barrasso, Enzi and Cheney do their jobs and represent Wyoming, rather than whatever it is they do (or did) out there in the swamp.
(B-E-C could have also saved Wyoming’s coal industry by amending the Clean Air Act to require all electricity generated in the United States be produced by coal. They didn’t even try.)
Our problem, both here and nationally, is that our elected representatives are no longer problem-solvers. They are anti-fixers focused on getting reelected. They allow problems to fester, playing at both victimization and demonization.
“Blah, blah, blah, those damn socialist Democrats. Reelect me!” “Blah, blah, blah, those damn fascist Republicans. Reelect me!” And we the people enable them by buying into their nonsense.
Make America Great Again. Right.