Our governor recently had an opinion article that said government overreach should be limited and therefore not mandate vaccines. And Senator Barrasso also opined that "I'm pro-vaccine and anti-mandate."
They are absolutely right! We should have less government involvement in our private lives (like voter suppression laws enacted to address widespread voter fraud that wasn't there)! And now we will have a special legislative session ($) to pass more rules that address rules that aren't even made yet!
Here's the problem: We have rules to protect us from ourselves (of the 98 people killed in automobile accidents in 2020, 50% were not obeying the seatbelt law). And sometimes we need rules to protect us from others, such as DUI laws (of 127 MVA deaths in 2020, there were 60 involving alcohol or drugs).
And sometimes we need rules to protect our children and adults from infectious diseases. In 2019, we had ZERO deaths in the U.S. from polio and NO deaths from tetanus. And from measles? Yup, NO deaths. We did have two deaths from diphtheria in the U.S., and seven deaths from pertussis (whooping cough) that year. And since 2019, we have had over 1,100 Wyoming COVID deaths and over 100,000 infections.
Who is responsible for those deaths and infections? Not the people who died before the vaccine was available. And not the people who got vaccinated and avoided infection, severe disease and death. Not the people avoiding infection or transmission by wearing masks and social distancing.
Maybe our governor, who said, "People will do the right thing"? How about Senator Barrasso, who said, "I just think it's important for people to make their own decisions and not be told that they have to do something"? Maybe the people refusing to get vaccinated and continuing the spread of COVID to their family, friends and neighbors?
Sadly, our governor and senator are just following my Republican Party's rhetoric to appease our loser ex-president's base. They care about the politics and not the people. We need leaders who are "leaders" and not "followers."