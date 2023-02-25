In her Feb. 15 letter to the editor, Helene Belisle encourages readers to support SJ 11 “to help rein in the feds.” I believe her view is wrong on three counts.

First, she blames our $31 trillion national debt on “out-of-control spending” by an overreaching federal government. She fails to realize that national debt occurs for two reasons. One is hers, which is spending more than you have. But she fails to take into account the other reason: that debt rises also when you don’t earn enough money to pay your bills.

