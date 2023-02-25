In her Feb. 15 letter to the editor, Helene Belisle encourages readers to support SJ 11 “to help rein in the feds.” I believe her view is wrong on three counts.
First, she blames our $31 trillion national debt on “out-of-control spending” by an overreaching federal government. She fails to realize that national debt occurs for two reasons. One is hers, which is spending more than you have. But she fails to take into account the other reason: that debt rises also when you don’t earn enough money to pay your bills.
The federal government pays its bills with the taxes it gets from all of us (well, most of us). According to ProPublica, the “national debt has risen by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump’s time in office.” His addition to the national debt is approximately 25% of our total national debt (7.8 divided by 31). The tax cut legislated during Trump’s administration accounted for $2 trillion of that $7.8 trillion.
Admittedly, a lot of the debt incurred during Trump’s time in office was due to pandemic spending – necessary, not “out-of-control” spending, which continued into the Biden administration. And to help us control the debt, Biden has proposed getting rid of Trump’s tax cuts and increasing taxes on the rich (those making more than $400,000 a year).
Second, Belisle states, “In Wyoming, we are mostly free and responsible for ourselves.” According to businessinsider.com, in 2019, Wyoming’s per capita balance of payments was $291. This means that Wyomingites receive $291 “more back in federal services than they paid in taxes.”
Third, government regulation is not always government overreach, but control by the government for our safety; for example, the current train derailment in Ohio. In 2015, the Obama administration passed a rule requiring ECP brakes on some trains carrying hazardous materials, but ignored the NTSB’s request that the rules apply to all such trains. The Trump administration, lobbied by rail carriers, including Norfolk Southern, the company which operated the train that derailed in Ohio, rescinded the rules entirely.” (independent.co.uk)