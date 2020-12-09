As I watched Sen. John Barrasso take his turn to come before the camera on C-SPAN yesterday (12-1) and berate Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in such vitriolic terms, I thought of a puppet who is saying the words that those pulling the strings expect him to say. In this case, his leaders in the Senate and in the White House.
At the same time, Sen. Mitch McConnell is doing nothing to promote finding common ground to get a COVID bill passed to help all the people in our country who are desperate for relief during this pandemic. We need to hear both of our senators from Wyoming – Sen. Barrasso and Sen. Enzi – speak up for the people of Wyoming and the whole country in condemning the hate and division being caused by their leaders.