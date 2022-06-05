I’ll make a general statement, perhaps you’ll agree … but then, in this day and age, who knows?
My letter is neither left or right. It’s just my own observations and opinions. All of us who believe in global changes are tired of it. Deadly fires, flooding, tornadoes, massive snowstorms and hurricanes have us wondering what the hell is going on.
It was bad enough that COVID had us arguing over whether masks should or shouldn’t be worn, or if shot mandates were right or wrong. And yet we died in record numbers. Abortion is another time bomb just waiting to explode. Schools are battling over what books should be banned because, apparently, we want to hide and forget the past. There’s no time for critical race theory. Racial injustice is running rampart. Inflation has hit the ceiling.
The war in Ukraine has devastated the world. And now we have to continue to worry about our children being murdered in their schools like Uvalde, Texas. Let’s blame the killers for being mentally ill and our police for not having enough funding. Three quarters of our mass killers were not insane.
Our two primary political parties refuse to work together on what should be bipartisan problems. Each side vows to stop the other from bettering our lives, regardless of the country’s welfare. It doesn’t matter. They have to keep their jobs, so they’ll disregard and twist the truth, rather than work together. It’s easy for them to point fingers, cast blame on the other party and spread the poison. As a society, we scream, “Nobody is going to take away my God-given rights.” And yet, we conveniently manipulate the Constitution of the United States to suit our specific agendas.
I listened the other day to an old song I hadn’t heard in a long while. I vividly remembered who sang it – Barry McGuire. The title is “Eve of Destruction.” The song was released in the middle of 1964, but I still remember all the lyrics like it was yesterday. Fortunately, after almost 60 years, we made it this far without blowing up.