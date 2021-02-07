I have been a registered Republican voter for over 56 years, and actively supported Goldwater, Reagan and George H.W. We are finally rid of the man that I regard as the worst president in my lifetime. Even Nixon was better.
On a local basis, I have met and supported our current governor, and feel that he is doing well, even under the current trying circumstances. As I have stated before, I feel that our national Republican Party leadership has completely lost its way, and in no way represents traditional Republican values, let alone the values of the hardworking people of our state. They appear to only represent the interests of big business, big finance and wealthy people in general, and their own careers.
The unbelievable use of lies and trickery regarding absentee voting, gerrymandering, voter registration, etc., and supporting this lying maniac of a (former) president demonstrates how desperate they are to keep their positions and remain in power. People this immoral have no business being in power, period.
I congratulate Rep. Cheney for standing up to the corrupt leadership of Ronna McDaniel, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Cruz, Rubio, Paul and others. These people and you, Dr. Barrasso, and you, Ms. Lummis, have fallen under the spell of the real fake news, Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Rush Limbaugh and others.
As far as I am concerned, the real “power behind the throne” in this country is Rupert and Lachlan Murdock, and these other media who practice “yellow journalism.” Folks, we are being conned and BSed by the REAL RINOs. They know they can control this country through their immoral lying propaganda media ownership, much as William Randolph Hurst did.
You will find that Hannity and Limbaugh make more money per year telling us lies than the CEO of General Motors makes. Don't believe this? LOOK IT UP.
Even our former senator, Alan Simpson, has been critical of the party. I encourage our senators to vote to convict Trump of impeachment to prevent him from holding office in this country again, a concept that IS in our constitution.