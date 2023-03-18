The March 16 WTE carried a guest column from a representative of an Indiana-based outfit demonizing Wyoming's Speaker of the House of Representatives for his decision regarding SF 143, the Wyoming Freedom Scholarship Act.

I won't repeat the tripe offered in the column by Marc LeBlond of Indianapolis, Indiana's EdChoice organization regarding Speaker Albert Sommers of Sublette County, but will remind your readers of the reason the speaker did not forward the Senate file to a House Education Committee. Simply put, the Senate file largely mirrored a House bill which had already been defeated in the House Education Committee.

