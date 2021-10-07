In one of the articles regarding an email sent by Troy Bray to Chairwoman Nethercott, former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson referenced the email, calling it “one of the coarsest, foulest, ignorant, dumb-witted things that has ever been sent to a chairman of the Judiciary Committee.”
Maybe it is, but Al’s indignation seems rather elitist and hypocritical because every meeting he attends of the Park County Central Committee, he interrupts the proceedings and stands to deliver at LEAST 5 minutes worth of an obscenity-filled diatribe, where he calls the other members names and impugns our characters, totally unprovoked and without cause. Many of us don’t even know him, except as a senator on TV.
While I don’t condone the choice of Troy’s wording, Al totally misses the point that Troy was frustrated and angry over the actions of the chairwoman during the meeting in March 2021. (And Troy has apologized.) Many of us wrote letters to her over her condescending attitude and the fact that she and others like her are doing everything they can to NOT uphold the Constitution. (And, no, she wasn’t taking the high road in her reply to Troy. He got the same email reply that the rest of us received.)
In my opinion, this outrage is a distraction. Too many times, these RINOs in our state government pretend to be conservative Republicans who are fighting for our constitutional rights, but then call forth a bill when the author isn’t there, such as in Nethercott’s case, or leave a bill in the drawer during session until it’s too late to present it. They are not upholding the Constitution.
They say the right things, but their actions show they are not concerned about our God-given, constitutional freedoms such as free speech, gun rights and the right to make our own medical decisions. The latter right is given to us in the Wyoming Constitution, Article 2, Sec. 38a, says “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.”
Wake up. Republican doesn’t mean conservative. It may mean RINO, and they want to take your rights away.