This morning (3-20-20), I retrieved my newspaper from my porch, right next to the storm door, where I always find it. But today's paper contained something extraordinary.
My carrier's name is Veda, and she enclosed a note with the paper containing the following:
"Good Morning,
"My name is Veda and I am your paper carrier. I just wanted to let all my customers know that as long as I am healthy and able, if you need anything from the store, please give me a call, and I will try to locate and get what you need.
"I will not charge you for shopping and delivering. All I want is to help, and for you and your family to stay safe and healthy.
"My cell number is (she included her cell #)."
This is a wonderful example of what we all should be thinking and doing at this difficult time in our city, and, in fact, in the whole country. We need more good citizens and compassionate Americans like Veda.