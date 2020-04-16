Pandemic – I thought I knew what that meant, but I was wrong. It really means PANIC + dissociation from common sense + herd mentality.
It is a really sad state of affairs that we have to be told about washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes. These should have been taught at a very young age and reinforced throughout childhood.
This pandemic is not only about physical health, but emotional/psychological health and financial health. The most devastating effect, with the exception of those families who have had a member die, is to financial health. I would think that could be mitigated by less-rigid closures.
For instance, restaurants could use reservations only to be able to space seating. Obviously, there would be no need for all waiters/waitresses to work, but allow some staff to work one week and then trade the next. All other businesses should be able to figure out something similar. Then everyone would have some income coming in.
Of course, everyone must be on the same page – only go out if you are healthy. Shelter in place if you have any type of known lung problems, cancer or decreased immunity, virus symptoms or have had known contact with a person who has been diagnosed with the virus.