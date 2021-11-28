In a response to a one-sided English Arts specialist's letter on Nov. 3, this is an average parent’s view on the topic.
A parent wanting to protect children from certain subjects in books has nothing to do with the author's ethnicity or sexual preference. It absolutely has nothing to do with politics. What it does have to do with is content. In the original letter, the question was asked “Protect them from what exactly?” Let me elaborate …
Two weeks ago, a book titled “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” was handed out to middle-schoolers. This book talks extensively about masturbation, has foul language and drug use. This descriptive narrative is not something I would allow my 12-year-old to read as either an assigned reading assignment or as an opted reading choice.
Extensive research has been done on what type of inappropriate content is presented in the Wit and Wisdom curriculum currently taught in the local elementary schools. Some of the common themes include anti-America, dark imagery, graphic deaths, torture, anti-church, rape, descriptive murder scenes, adultery, excessive violence, alcohol abuse, promiscuity and harmful relationships.
Insinuating parents are “fearful with xenophobic propagandas” for wanting to eliminate these controversial subjects is absurd and dangerous. Parents SHOULD have a say in what their children are exposed to, and not be made to feel insensitive to other people’s views or called “extremists.”
Whether you agree with me or not is fine; it’s the parents' right to be in charge of what they perceive is appropriate for their children, and not bullied into accepting anything less.