As we all prepare to vote in the upcoming election, let us acknowledge some of the good we know. We are blessed to live in a city that cares and offers many opportunities to a varied age group. Our city enjoys an excellent community college that offers quality education to those from here and beyond.
To offer all this, there must be quality, informed and educated members on the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees. I urge all of you to research those running. I am sure you will find, as I have, that one stands out. Jenefer Pasqua is a veteran educator who has dedicated her life to sharing knowledge with those around her.