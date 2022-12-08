Pastor Lange rants about political elites who intend to “cripple [our children] with debt, addict them to fentanyl and pervert them with porn.” Which of my elite old friends does he have in mind? Alan Simpson? Mike Sullivan? Dave Freudenthal? Cale Case? Surely he does not refer to our new representative to Congress, who has pledged to represent his like and no one else.
As one blessed with five stepchildren/children, and seven step-grandchildren, I can attest that none are crippled by debt, addicted or perverted. I cannot think of a moment, although many moments have been trying since I married in 1982, that I would blame my country or its politicians for the outcome of my family’s challenges.
I do not claim to have “raised” any of them, although I believe I was always there for support and counsel. I learned instead that the paths they chose were their own, and inevitably a cause for joy.
If Pastor Lange is, indeed, worried about the world our families will inherit, perhaps he might turn his attention to the condition of the planet itself, or to whether America can let Putin have his way with Ukraine. I think my own greatest present risk is that a person who takes the Pastor seriously will feel free to gun me down for questioning his perspective.
I hope that as a faithful steward of his congregation, the Pastor will dial back his rhetoric, or that your publication will do it for him.