Pastor Lange rants about political elites who intend to “cripple [our children] with debt, addict them to fentanyl and pervert them with porn.” Which of my elite old friends does he have in mind? Alan Simpson? Mike Sullivan? Dave Freudenthal? Cale Case? Surely he does not refer to our new representative to Congress, who has pledged to represent his like and no one else.

As one blessed with five stepchildren/children, and seven step-grandchildren, I can attest that none are crippled by debt, addicted or perverted. I cannot think of a moment, although many moments have been trying since I married in 1982, that I would blame my country or its politicians for the outcome of my family’s challenges.

