I take issue with Pastor McDaniel’s Oct. 2 article on helping immigrants. He has apparently bought into the Democrat-leaning media articles blaming MAGA and Trump supporters for the inhumane treatment of immigrants, as well as for all of the world’s problems.

As a first generation American, I, along with his so-called “MAGA extremists,” support law and order. The immigrants should follow our immigration laws and apply for entry into this country according to the legal process, as my parents did.

