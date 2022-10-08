I take issue with Pastor McDaniel’s Oct. 2 article on helping immigrants. He has apparently bought into the Democrat-leaning media articles blaming MAGA and Trump supporters for the inhumane treatment of immigrants, as well as for all of the world’s problems.
As a first generation American, I, along with his so-called “MAGA extremists,” support law and order. The immigrants should follow our immigration laws and apply for entry into this country according to the legal process, as my parents did.
Please allow me to remind you, Pastor McDaniel, that Jesus encouraged his followers to obey the Roman laws. Sending immigrants to sanctuary cities was not done as a “schoolyard bully effort” to embarrass liberals, but was instead done to expose the liberal hypocrisy regarding how the elite Democrats really view immigrants. One only has to note Speaker Pelosi’s recent reprehensible comments about the need to keep immigrants in Florida in order to “pick the crops” as an example of their condescending behavior toward people of color.
Why do you not comment on this, Pastor? Any decline in Christianity does not originate with the “MAGA extremists,” but instead comes from the secular hard-left Democrats who are against conservatives who believe in traditional families, God and love of country. These conservatives also cherish their First and Second Amendment rights. Of course, Democrat response to such opinions is that they are based on racism.
The Democrat playbook is to distract people from their failed policies by inciting them racially against one another and, when all else fails, blame President Trump. Respectfully, Pastor, you really need to open up your your mind and not be swayed by the slanted East/West Coast news outlets and liberal social media.