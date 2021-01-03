I may be, and I hope I am, premature when I express my fear that our president will use his undeserved and illegal power and prestige to thwart the will of the people of the United States of America (if not my state of Wyoming) and throw our country into the same state of of chaos that led to the horrors of World War II.
The SOP of a pathological liar is to repeat the lie again and again till it wears you down and you start believing it. The next tool of the pathological liar is to tell his audience what it wants to hear.