I want to say that I stand with Olympic athletes who have taken a knee in solidarity with those protesting against racially-based police violence. People try to say that this activity is unpatriotic, but that’s not true.
I can’t speak for every individual, but reverence is still shown for what the flag is supposed to represent, while kneeling is meant to show solidarity and sorrow with victims. You can tell people to do it on their own time, but that effectively neuters a protest. A protest is not truly effective unless it makes someone uncomfortable. These points need to be demonstrated, and people of privilege need to be made uncomfortable.
Now, the point remains that the Olympics is different from the NFL in that you represent your country, which I believe is why certain rules have been made against this. But that doesn’t change the fact that a brave step such as this is necessary to maintain attention on these issues. If you disagree, then this is an opportunity for creativity.
If you want to demonstrate your own point or clarify details, then decide first how far you are able or willing to go, and then, within those boundaries, you can come up with creative ways to make your own protest effective.
The right to protest peacefully is every bit as sacred as any other symbol of patriotism. And rather than simply calling yourself a patriot because you show reference to a flag, you should call yourself a patriot because you have undergone the more difficult process of self-reflection and asking the question of what sort of country you want to live in.