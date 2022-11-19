The Peace Corps has been with us now for over 60 years. It has provided opportunities for Americans to work with people in other countries, and also for Americans to get to know and learn from those folks they have worked with. Among other things, these personal relationships result in shared respect, and help establish soft power for our country.
More than 240,000 Americans have participated in the Peace Corps in 142 countries through the years. This includes more than 550 Peace Corps volunteers from Wyoming. Knowing some of them, I believe the state is the better for them and the experiences they bring to our communities.
A couple of years ago, the COVID-19 epidemic caused the Peace Corps to cease activity abroad, where nearly 7,300 volunteers had been serving in 61 countries. It is now in a post-COVID rebuilding mode, working to reestablish itself both as an updated agency and as a presence abroad. With the development of vaccines and safety practices, the Peace Corps is resuming overseas programs, with 900 volunteers returning to more than 40 countries during this past six months.
With the election behind us, the outgoing Congress has much work to finish. This includes two matters very important to the Peace Corps community as volunteers return to the field. First, the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (S. 4466) is pending approval in the Senate, while the House has passed its version, H.R. 2456. Both have strong bipartisan support.
Also, since January 2021, the Peace Corps has been ably headed on a temporary basis by Carol Spahn, variously as acting director and as CEO. Senate confirmation of her appointment as director will provide the organization with more effective and stable leadership during this very active period.
I urge Sens. Barrasso and Lummis to join other Senate Republicans who have co-sponsored the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act, and to confirm Carol Spahn as Peace Corps director as soon as possible.
Sincerely, Dave Hohl, Pinedale Peace Corps, Nepal, 1966-68