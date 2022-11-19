The Peace Corps has been with us now for over 60 years. It has provided opportunities for Americans to work with people in other countries, and also for Americans to get to know and learn from those folks they have worked with. Among other things, these personal relationships result in shared respect, and help establish soft power for our country.

More than 240,000 Americans have participated in the Peace Corps in 142 countries through the years. This includes more than 550 Peace Corps volunteers from Wyoming. Knowing some of them, I believe the state is the better for them and the experiences they bring to our communities.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus