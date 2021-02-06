I attended the rally at the Capitol this morning (1-28-21), and the words of Abe Lincoln came to my mind. A while back, the people were taking petitions to get Sen. Lummis to resign because she stood by President Trump. Today, the crowd had signs that said "Impeach Cheney."
We elect people to office, and we expect them to represent us, but we do not own them. They have to vote according to their convictions.
People, especially the media, threw mud at President Trump from the start. He was a good president, and the first and only president to march and speak in a March for Life. He was tough, and we need a tough president.
Before the elections, the media kept blaming him for COVID and the murders of Blacks. That is not fair. I lost my husband because of COVID, and I am not bitter or angry at Trump. Sometimes, when he was under a lot of pressure, he would say things that were out of context, but that did not make him a bad guy.
The reason it looks bad on Cheney is because Wyoming is a Republican state. I feel people are overreacting with both Rep. Cheney and Sen. Lummis. If you are unhappy with the way they do their jobs, don't vote for them again.
I do hope that in another four years, Trump runs again and wins. At least I have his picture, which he sent me autographed.
P.S. Abe Lincoln's words (originally credited to 15th century monk and poet John Lydgate) were: “You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can't please all of the people all of the time.”