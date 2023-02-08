In a recent column, Kerry Drake was somehow justifying teaching gender issues and sexual orientation to kindergarten through third-grade children. He does this by saying Wyoming is adopting poor legislation ideas from other states, and by claiming that Wyomingites are not staying true to their core value of resisting outside influences.
He believes it is also an assault on the LGBTQ life choices. I think that is just a smokescreen for more insidious agendas.
I think Mr. Drake may be vastly out of touch with the true core values of Wyomingites. The great majority of the people in our state have a strong sense of right and wrong, of science and fantasy, and normal and abnormal. Clearly, teaching any of these gender issues to any elementary school child is wrong and has no place in a school’s curriculum.
All people should be treated with respect and kindness. If we need to teach elementary school children anything about social behavior, then this should be the emphasis without any reference to sexual issues. But to cater to the small minority of people who think gender dysphoria, nonbinary orientations and the like are valid and worthy subjects, this flies in the face of what rational and reasonable people believe.
Mr. Drake does have one valid point. We do believe in generally keeping the government out of our lives. It is sad that some people are pushing these LGBTQ ideas to the point where the government needs to get involved. That shouldn’t happen; but, apparently it is necessary when there are those who think like Mr. Drake.