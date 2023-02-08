In a recent column, Kerry Drake was somehow justifying teaching gender issues and sexual orientation to kindergarten through third-grade children. He does this by saying Wyoming is adopting poor legislation ideas from other states, and by claiming that Wyomingites are not staying true to their core value of resisting outside influences.

He believes it is also an assault on the LGBTQ life choices. I think that is just a smokescreen for more insidious agendas.

