I was told that in 1900, in the Valley of Mara, New Mexico, there was a big flood, and that the people were saved in a big courthouse that looked like a castle.
I was not born yet, but I was about 10 years old when I remember that there was an old Indian chief who predicted that in the year 2020 there would be a plague of some kind. He said it would be a warning to the people to repent and pray.
Just like rain pours down on the Earth, we must pour prayers up to heaven. Catholics need to pray the Rosary, the Divine Mercy and the Precious Blood. Non-Catholics, the 91st and 23rd Psalms.
If you read Genesis and Exodus, you'll see how the people of God were saved with the blood placed over the doors. We have the blood of Jesus, "O blood and water that poured forth from the side of Jesus, have mercy on us."
Prayer is the only thing that heals and saves us, along with precautions.
P.S. Jesus said, "Your faith will make you whole." Faith can move mountains.