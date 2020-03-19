I wanted to say something to and about the people that are making it tough on everybody else when trying to shop during this coronavirus episode that is going around.
If you would grocery shop normally, without panicking and hoarding, it would allow everybody to get what they need and give the stores time to restock. This virus is not much different than the normal flu, which also causes deaths yearly to elderly or people who have existing conditions. People are acting as if it is the end of the world.
I just went by King Soopers, and the lot was entirely full. Do you people panicking even realize you are now making the stores jammed full of people, which is a better way to get the virus? Smart, isn't it?
What should scare people more than the virus itself is all of the stupid people that are causing normal shoppers that aren't panicking to go without. That is what is scary. I never thought it would happen in Cheyenne.