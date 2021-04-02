Today is Palm Sunday. It's the first day of Holy Week. Holy Week has always been my favorite, except for Christmas.
I have been attending daily Mass since I was a tot. Today, I had the worst experience of my life.
I am 85, and a little hard of hearing. Last Sunday, after church, I'm sure I heard the priest say that Palm Sunday there would only be room for 150 people, and that people could sit wherever they wanted. But I did not hear him say that a reservation was needed.
I showed up this morning, only to be turned away. I had invited a young man to go with me, but he said he would never go to a Catholic church because they still had Jesus on the cross. I can understand, because every time I enter the church and see Jesus on the cross, I think to myself, "Poor Jesus, he must be tired of being nailed to the cross all these centuries." Today, more than ever, we need to get him down and give him a good home in our hearts.
I suppose the Catholic church has the crucifix above the altar to remind people that the sacrifice of the Mass offered daily is just a commemoration of Christ's passion and death. I'm beginning to think that when some priests put on the robes to say Mass, they don't realize that they are imitating the robe that was placed on Jesus during his passion.
I don't think that some of them take their calling seriously. Jesus never sends anyone away because they misunderstood and do not have a reservation.
Satan uses anyone he can to stop people from praying, especially during Holy Week. But Almighty God is more powerful, and he will never leave us or turn away from us.
He suffered and died, but he arose, and he is yearning to make our hearts his home till we join him in paradise. Have a Happy Easter!