In a recent front page story in the WTE, it was noted that a nurse by the name of Kay Dersham made the decision to resign her post in the LCSD2 school district. My message: GOOD RIDDANCE.
This nurse is part of the problem and not the solution. I truly hope others who enjoy forcing students and others to "mask up" make decisions to relieve themselves of their posts, as well.
The absolute and absurd protocols, which amounts to extreme tyranny and the stripping away of personal freedoms and constitutional rights, is as horrifying as it is satanic. Masking children and enforcing these draconian and non-effective measures on kids is tantamount to child abuse – and shame on parents who willingly go along with these ludicrous and irrational methods.
I will not ever live in fear, I have never employed a single protocol since this hoax started, and if I do get sick, then I will rely on my God-given immunity system to fend off any sickness.
Grow up people, and stop living your lives on your knees as slaves to the state. Lastly, if there was a walking grim reaper of a virus, then nobody, and I do mean nobody, would ever dare to leave their homes, certainly not with a joke of a cloth mask as a security blanket giving them a false sense of safety. The fact is that those still wearing masks are doing so in a virtue signaling sort of way.
If anyone truly thought there was a killer virus outside their doors, masks would be the last thing they'd wear, and instead they'd be ordering a full NASA bodysuit online with an internal oxygen system.
I will never kneel, and if I should die, I'll do so standing on my two feet, instead of getting down on my knees. This entire spectacle is outrageous – and shame on LCSD1 for playing along in this sick and twisted game. Enough is enough.