October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This month is a time for us to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts and accomplishments of people with disabilities in employment.
This observation began in 1945 as National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week. It has evolved in the many years since to include people who may experience any disability.
I think that everyone has seen that the current labor force is diminishing. It appears every business that you go into is short-staffed and hiring. The sounds of “No one seems to want to work anymore” are heard often.
This may or may not be true on the surface. There is, however, a large group of job seekers who are looking for their opportunity to prove themselves. People with disabilities are employed at a much lower rate than people without disabilities. This is a critical error that needs to be examined as we move forward.
Workplaces that employ persons with disabilities are generally more profitable than non-inclusive workplaces. Their employees are more satisfied with their jobs and more in tune with the needs of customers. They also experience lower turnover rates saving them money in the long term.
Job seekers who experience disabilities often possess the traits that employers want to see in their employees, such as honesty and reliability. When this employment relationship is given a chance, employees often retain their employment for much longer than other employees.
People with disabilities want the opportunity to be valued as contributing members of society. Who doesn’t want to contribute and be appreciated for doing so? The relationships that come from working are invaluable also. Yes, we work for money, but the relationships that we have in the workplace are different from other relationships that we have, and everyone should have the chance to experience that.
I think that it would be beneficial to everyone to take a closer look at disability employment. If you are an employer, how can you encourage inclusion at your business?