Dear America,
It is time to decide what is more important – cheap goods made in China or pay a little more for goods made in the U.S. If we stop buying "Made in China," just maybe the hurt put on them will get people to realize what their government is doing to the world.
Stop expecting the government to do everything for you! Our country has been formed on the action of the people, not always politicians. Many could care less, as they are more concerned about lining their own pockets.
If you stop buying "Made in China," you have more power than the government. Then more companies will start making items in the USA.