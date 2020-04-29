Just a warning about another scam during this pandemic: I received a phone call: "Hello, Grandma ... how are you? This is your favorite grandson ... you know who it is, right?"
Of course, whichever name I said, he’d have said, "Right!" He then asked for my promise that I’d not tell anyone what he was going to tell me. He said a good friend from school had died of the coronavirus. Since he was born in Manhattan, that’s where the funeral was held. He said he and two friends had gone "out of respect for him and his family."
He said he doesn’t drink, but out of respect and in memory of his friend, he had two glasses of wine. Then, while he was driving, a woman ran a red light, and he hit her car. She’s six months pregnant and in critical condition in the hospital, and he failed the breathalyzer test, so he is in a holding cell. Could I call his public defender? He gave me a name, phone number and "case number."
I hung up the phone, went on with breakfast preparation. The phone rang again. It was the so-called public defender. Bottom line: bail was $9,600 ... it would be returned after such and such happens ... etc.
I hung up and called my daughter. Her son/my grandson is at home in Texas! (Note: both callers have slight accents. One mentioned names of the schoolmates ... didn’t realize that I know my grandson’s friends' names! And they are doing the "stay at home" isolation.)
Thanks for letting folks know ... to BE CAREFUL!