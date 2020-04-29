Please don’t let the president destroy the U.S. Postal Service in our rural Wyoming. It has already been damaged enough, with the 75 years funding of retirement, which only full-time employees get.
I live on a rural route and still have reasonable service. The young man who is our mailman is a contract employee who doesn’t get medical or retirement, beyond withholding Social Security. He has also to deal with Wyoming weather.
I’m not sure what the vendetta is against the USPS delivering contract packages, i.e. UPS, Amazon, FedEx, etc.
Only about 10% of my packages delivered by USPS are contract packages, but I live near Cheyenne. Many of my friends live well outside a city and depend on the USPS to run their farms, ranches and businesses. For me to use a delivery company for a letter costs from $15 to $25.
Apparently Amazon doesn’t want to use the USPS, because we are seeing Amazon delivery trucks more often.