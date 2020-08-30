For the past year, I’ve been fortunate to work as a volunteer with the Laramie County Conservation District. You may be familiar with the LCCD through their seedling tree program or the living snow fences they have planted throughout the county.
Many of you may believe their programs only center around rural properties, but the LCCD is active in urban conservation programs, as well. The LCCD partnered with the Rotary Club of Cheyenne in the gutter bin project to help protect the local watershed. The gutter bins capture trash and debris in the stormwater sewer inlets in Cheyenne’s downtown area before it can flow into Crow Creek. You can learn more about this unique project on the LCCD Facebook page, along with their other projects.