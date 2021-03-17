On March 8, I responded to a request from a health group to be a Zoom participant at the Senate File 154 Medicaid committee hearing. After staying up late Sunday night assimilating and condensing supportive information to fit into a one-minute presentation, and soliciting my grandson to coach me using Zoom, I was disappointed to be one of many who didn’t make it in the committee time frame.
Still, the financial and humanely moral presentations were exquisitely, thoughtfully and accurately presented by the bill's sponsor, health care and hospital organizations, physicians and, most convincingly, by the Wyoming people negatively affected by our refusal to offer Medicaid coverage to them and our other neighbors.
The bit that I hoped to add comes mostly from my 40 years as now-retired therapist and director of the Laramie County Peak Wellness Center, a recipient of Medicaid reimbursement.
I believe we are obligated to care for the well-being of everyone in our community who needs, but can’t afford, health insurance. We are as responsible for this as we are to pick up someone who has fallen down in the middle of the street.
I look back on my career and see hundreds of people who needed care, couldn’t afford it, but were treated anyway. These uncompensated costs diminished the availability of services for everyone else. Many of these people dangerously delayed getting treatment, but just couldn’t wait any longer. Almost always, the inability to get medical and dental treatment compounded all health and wellbeing issues; in particular were the feelings of helplessness and hopelessness, the major villains of self-destructive and suicidal actions.
I was in awe of committee members who truly agonized over the conflicts between their personal beliefs and assimilating the information and experiences presented by testimonials and then came down in favor of expansion. These were committee members who fit my belief that lawmakers reach near expert status by researching and committee participation prior to making decisions that will directly impact the wellbeing of 25,000 to 30,000 Wyoming people. Some were far less diligent in availability and receptiveness to new information.
Please support SF 154.