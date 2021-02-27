Our social climate is getting worse by the day. Still, I never thought it would escalate to the point where I can never return to my regular supermarket.
My husband, two service dogs and I entered a supermarket on a Monday morning. Before actually doing our shopping, we stopped by the Starbucks – my husband went to order, and my dogs and I waited to the side. A female employee then came up to me, seemingly out of nowhere, and told me that I couldn’t have my dogs with me in the store. I told her that I would handle them as prescribed by my health care provider, thanks, and she seemed to back down because her male colleague then cornered me from the other side (he had been waiting out of sight, because she never signaled for him to join her). They then came closer than the recommended 6-foot radius and kept trying to bully me into submission.