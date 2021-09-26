A few years ago, when the consultants for the Forward Greater Cheyenne initiative visited our community, they were blown away by a single amenity our county boasted. It was one in which the report said cities the size of Atlanta would be jealous of. That amenity was and continues to be the Greater Cheyenne Greenway System.
Over the past 30 years, this 45-mile trail system has grown to connect neighborhoods around the city to schools, parks and other neighborhoods. The Greenway offers safe transportation corridors for bicyclists, free exercise for runners and walkers, and open space for all to enjoy.
This year, the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County are asking community residents to continue to invest in maintaining and growing our greenway. There are two sixth-penny ballot initiatives that include the system.
Proposition 7 allows for $2.5 million for maintenance. The Cheyenne Greenway system is a 24/7 public amenity, which means it needs to be safely maintained. From plowing in the winter to mowing in the summer, repairs of cracks and lighting, and making sure our underpasses continue to be water-free and safe for all, the list of maintenance projects is long.
Proposition 8 includes $3.5 million for expanding the trail. This money will allow for further connections to downtown, East Park and connections to neighborhoods throughout the city.
I ask my fellow citizens of Laramie County to vote YES on all of the sixth-penny ballot items this fall, but, most importantly, I ask for you to vote YES on Propositions 7 and 8 when you head to the polls.