In his 2/20/2022 letter to the editor, Ed Skibinski says, “Liberals that perpetuate this voting rights myth [to restrict voting rights] never have any facts to back up their claim.” He’s wrong. We do.
Since the 2020 elections, Georgia has passed a law that restricts voting in a number of ways. It reduces the time for requesting absentee ballots and also the number of official ballot drop boxes, along with when those boxes can be used. “Restrict” means “to place limits.” I would say reducing time and locations are thus restrictions.
The law also has something that is worse than restrictions. It removes the secretary of state as the chair of the election board and gives that position to a new appointee of the legislature. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would not give Trump the extra votes he asked for, so that he could beat Biden in Georgia, so now a Republican legislature has taken that power away from the secretary of state and given it to an appointee of the legislature. (Source: apnews.com)
There are many more restriction, but I will just give a new Montana law as one more example. Montana House Bill 176 did away with Election Day registration. Now a voter must take off part of a day to register and then another day to vote. While this bill was under debate, a Montana state representative (a Republican) said, “he wanted to end election day registration because he believed it was used by young people who were ‘not on our side of the aisle.’”