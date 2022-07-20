The following are some lies circulating in Wyoming these days:
1. Gas prices will come down if we produce more plus end foreign oil.
The following are some lies circulating in Wyoming these days:
1. Gas prices will come down if we produce more plus end foreign oil.
Untrue. What Wyoming puts in goes into the world’s oil supply. Wyoming could pump itself dry with no change of gas prices or dependence on foreign oil. The oil conglomerates determine prices, not the USA.
2. Bill S.2992 will have devastating effects on the U.S.
Untrue. These ads are put out by the companies like Amazon and Walmart. Congress is following Europe’s lead to try and control giant internet companies from unfair advantages.
3. 2020 election was rigged.
Untrue. If you have been blinded by propaganda, it's time to wake up. The GOP can't even offer one shred of proof. If they are that weak, then it's time to listen to the truth.
4. Wyoming will lose millions in federal lunch money if Wyoming politicians refuse anti-discrimination federal guidelines.
Untrue. At this point, at least, the funding is in place. If Wyoming decides that all people are not created equal, that may change.
5. Jan 6th commission is unnecessary.
Untrue. Without this, we have become another Third World country. If any politician can just deny the results of an election, our democracy is lost. The fact that a deadly coup attempt was sanctioned by members makes it a criminal act.
6. GOP has become spit in half.
True. Because the GOP cannot come up with another viable candidate for the presidency, the party is splitting between the politicians who are facing reality and the politicians still too afraid to speak out against the madness.
7. Many GOP members have been cast as RINOs.
True. This word is new slang for any politician who happens to have another opinion than the far right. Cheney could well be the leader to reunite the GOP into an ethical, viable party once again. She is not afraid. Far right proves they are deathly afraid of her.
Don't throw away your vote on an inexperienced puppet like Hageman. Realize that in the time Hageman figures out where to park in Washington, Cheney will have secured many more bills that undeniably help the people of Wyoming.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.