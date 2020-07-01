Years ago, I portrayed the villain in the Old-Fashioned Melodrama. After a performance, we met to unwind and discuss a drunk who threw a glass ashtray at the villain. He missed, and we all laughed about it.
An older woman who rode herd on the rowdy young melodrama cast congratulated us on not breaking character to throw the ashtray back. This sparked reminiscence of her happy times at the Atlas Theatre, and how things had changed since she was young and just married. Then, she and her husband could not go to movie theaters, bars or restaurants in downtown Cheyenne just because they were Hispanic.