This past week, while working on civics education national standards and testing at a gathering associated with the National Assessment of Education Progress and Pearson Testing in Austin, Texas, I received the following text, from a young mother angrily reacting to the social media post by the Laramie County Republican Party in endorsing school board candidates.
The mother wrote, in part, "Here's a piece for you to go nuts about with research and your usual educating ... Nonpartisan school boards: why it matters and the effects partisanship can have on and in the classroom."
I responded to my friend, not knowing that Mr. George Powers had authored an excellent op-ed addressing the same breach created by current partisan and peculiar emphasis of manifesto and ideology while ignoring principles of education. Mr. Powers' essay was great, but what he failed to address is the following: There is a reason why we have expected our school board elections to be nonpartisan, and that is to assure a greater chance to serve as trustees – not as demagogic delegates acting and speaking for a narrow constituency – of all students, employees and the community, and not a narrow political community.
This endorsement is exclusive, representing a national agenda forwarded by the current GOP in attempts to discredit public education and public educators in Cheyenne.
Partisan school boards poison the classroom, intimidate educators and are counter to the foundational principles established by the Founders for public education. This slate is antithetical to public education in a democratic society. In sum, the county GOP endorsement runs counter to sound governance practices and policies, and it is shameful.
As for me, the fact that the four individuals have accepted and ascribed to the endorsement by the exclusiveness of political party over the common good disqualifies each and every one of these candidates from serving on the school board.