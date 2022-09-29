This past week, while working on civics education national standards and testing at a gathering associated with the National Assessment of Education Progress and Pearson Testing in Austin, Texas, I received the following text, from a young mother angrily reacting to the social media post by the Laramie County Republican Party in endorsing school board candidates.

The mother wrote, in part, "Here's a piece for you to go nuts about with research and your usual educating ... Nonpartisan school boards: why it matters and the effects partisanship can have on and in the classroom."

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus