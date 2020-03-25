Last time I wrote was to decry President Obama’s “cash for clunkers” as another step in a headlong rush to socialism, rewarding people for bad car purchases. Today, that seems trivial.
In January, coronavirus was under control – "one person coming from China." Last week, the president “felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.” He’s giving daily briefings; it’s war. What happened? Politics.
Speaker Pelosi decided to use the issue to buy an election. Throw money at the problem, not only for health care, but also cash to those “impacted.” If the president followed his initial instincts, he’d be criticized for all coronavirus deaths. But if it were a crisis, regardless of the result, he could take credit for it not being worse.
The White House makes a deal so Pelosi couldn’t get all the credit. The Senate works to spend more and get money to businesses, as well. Trot out the experts and "suddenly" (months after we knew about the virus) there must be six feet between people.
The hyper-inflated stock market readjusts. (Those in the know dump before the crash; the average 401k owner is stuck – assured everything was under control.) The prime lending rate moves to zero, and the Fed pours more money into the fiscal system to cure a health care problem. Yet the 30-year fixed mortgage increases because banks are “getting too many applications.”
Another $2 trillion is added to the national debt for the coronavirus/reelection campaign bills. An expert on TV says "the government" will make these payments. Apparently, while being educated, she missed the fact that government has only one way to generate money.
Because the virus occurred in an election year, Washington politicians turned any measured response into an economic meltdown, helping friends along the way. Reelection and power, not the national interest, drives Washington. The virus undoubtedly is a health problem, but politics, not the virus, led to this debacle. If you receive a coronavirus election bribe, remember it’s not being paid for by “the government” or by the politicians in Washington.