To veterans of the Afghanistan war: For many years, I’ve known that I may need to write this letter to you. I’m writing as a former Marine who served in Vietnam, a war the United States and her allies eventually lost.
There were many reasons for our failure in Vietnam. However, after many years of study, I’ve concluded that the loss can primarily be attributed to a long line of inept political and military leaders, both in the United States and South Vietnam.
Turning to the present, Biden emphatically claimed that there were no similarities in how the wars in Afghanistan and South Vietnam ended. Such a statement could only come from delusion or dishonesty. Both wars ended in the same abhorrent way for the same disgraceful reason – poor civilian and military leadership from both the United States and Afghanistan, coupled with corruption within the Afghanistan government and military, just as it was in South Vietnam.
I can only assume that you are dealing with the same emotions that I dealt with and mistakes that I never expected our country to repeat. I was horrified to witness the sudden rapid collapse of our Afghan allies and angered by the sacrifice of your blood and our treasury.
The cowardice exhibited by our military and political leaders was shocking. These same political and military leaders spout lofty statements about the value of your service and sacrifice and that the lives lost were not in vain. I can assure you that these are hollow words spewed from the mouths of cowards and liars.
From someone that’s lived your nightmare, let me assure you that your service was exemplary. My observation was that the men and women fighting the Afghan war were better trained, better equipped and of superior intellect than the military I served with in South Vietnam. In addition, you served multiple tours in the Middle East. You performed your duties professionally for 20 long years, while many of your generation sat home playing video games. You are now left to deal with a multitude of issues including anger, dismay, detachment and loss. Making matters worse, many of you have health issues including PTSD. Based on my experience, it will take time for many of you to find closure and hopefully peace. Fortunately the VA is much better equipped to help war veterans than it was fifty years ago.
The main point of this letter that I would like to make is that the best cure for veterans in your position is to stay focused on building the best life you can for yourself and those close to you. There are many paths remaining in America to building a successful life. Choose the one that fits your dreams, and don’t look back. Vote for responsible political leaders or become one. Apply yourself like you did as a soldier, sailor, airman or Marine, and you will succeed. Thank you and good luck.