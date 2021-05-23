“Grandma?” the little girl said, as she tenderly touched the woman’s arm.
“Yes, my dear,” her grandmother replied with a smile.
“Can I ask you a question?”
“You may always ask me questions. There is so much we can learn from the answers.”
The girl looked up at her grandmother and said, “You’re a veteran, right?”
“Why yes, I am. I served in a faraway land many miles over the seas. Why do you ask?”
“Well, we’ve been talking about Memorial Day at school, and I’m not sure I really understand what it’s all about.”
“OK, sweetie, I’ll try to help. Memorial Day is a moment each year when those who died in active military service are remembered by the community. America is known as the land of the free, and that’s because of the brave men and women who died fighting for our country. These heroes dedicated their lives so we can be a free nation.”
“So, why do we place American flags on the veterans' graves?” the girl queried.
Her grandma placed a warm hand on her granddaughter’s cheek, “The flags are arranged to increase patriotism, enhance the cemeteries and display to the community our resolve as a nation.”
“Who puts out the flags, Grandma?”
“In recognition of Memorial Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 31, The American Legion, Francis E. Self, Post 6 will be placing flags on veteran graves at all local cemeteries. They will start on Saturday, May 29, at 9 a.m. Veterans and all members of the community are invited to participate in this wonderful endeavor.”
“Do the flags stay on the graves forever?”
“No, dear. The flags will be removed on Saturday, June 5, at 9 a.m. They will be returned to the post for cleaning, bundling and storage. Volunteers are needed for that, also.”
“Grandma?” the girl said, as she held her grandmother’s hand. “Can we go and help put flags on the graves?”
“Yes, that is exactly what we’ll do.”
“Great. I’m proud to be an American and, Grandma, I’m proud of you. I love you.”
“I'm very proud of you. I love you, too.”
Post 6 requests that you show your pride.