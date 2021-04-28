I received my bank statement last Friday, the 23rd of April, that was mailed first class from Charlotte, North Carolina, on the 8th of April – a total of 15 days to get here.
Charlotte is 1,356 miles from Cheyenne. Back in 1861, 160 years ago, the Pony Express could get a letter from Missouri to California, a total of 1,966 miles, in 10 days.
We are led to believe that the postal problems are a result of COVID. I am sure back in 1861, the Pony Express riders faced far more difficult issues.
Are these delays in mail service a ploy by the Postal Service in Washington to increase the postage rates?
Maybe this administration should consider taking our laid-off coal miners, pipeline construction workers and other energy employees and put them on horses to deliver our mail. What could be more "green" than this? And we would get our mail in a more timely manner.
This would make more sense than most of what comes out of Washington these days.