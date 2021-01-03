In numerous editorials and letters about our 2020 presidential election, it seems we’ve thrown out evidence and context.
The margin in 2000 was unprecedented. We will never precisely know who earned more electoral votes in 2000 because of Florida, but outgoing President Clinton and candidate Vice President Gore both accepted the Supreme Court ruling graciously. In 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College by 306 to 232. She congratulated him on the day after the election. It was an upset, but there was no controversy in the days or weeks following.