THIS COUNTRY IS AT WAR. The president needs to step up and take command and responsibility.
Will shelter in place flatten the curve? Then do it now! Need hospital beds? Mobilize every asset now: Corps of Engineers, Active Military, Reserves, Guard! Need ventilators? Who makes them now? Go to seven days a week, 24 hours a day production. What does it cost? Small price!
Testing? Can World Health Organization test be used in some role? Buy them! Protective clothing? Who makes it? Go to 24/7 production! What does it cost? Pay it!
Who else can make what we need? Contract with them. If need be, streamline specifications or use "off the shelf specifications" and buy it! If need be, "cost plus cost" contract!
This is just a few examples of who knows what measures? Maybe national, state or regional; who knows how we apply measures?
Someone needs to take charge! This needs to be treated like the WAR it is!