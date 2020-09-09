President Trump could not have caused all of the current unrest
Letter from George F. Escobedo | Cheyenne
People are quick to blame President Trump for all the violence happening during "his term" as president. Unfortunately, the incoming president has to live with the sins of the past president until things settle. President Trump has not had settled times. From Day 1, he's had to deal with impeachment, lack of cooperation and adversity from every direction.
