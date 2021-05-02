I am writing this letter to our president and all our elected officials. There is no better time than now for our president to act and "unify" our country. He needs to require the professional athletes to be respectful and honor the flag of our country – after all, they live in the United States of America and earn millions of dollars, and are supposed to be role models to our youth of America.
Writers, directors and movie stars need to curb their violence and hate in movies and video games. A large percentage of young people spend much of their time playing games and going to movies. Maybe they carry their violence out to the streets. Feel-good movies about the small guy who works hard and comes out the winner would be a good example. Our Olympic athletes are good role models.
The president said in his inauguration that he wanted to work together and "unite" the politicians and our country. Well, do it, Mr. President and Madam Vice President – DO IT!
Our country needs help coming out of the virus, but we don't need to send stimulus checks to people in prison or to foreign countries like Iran, for example. Does Iran help us out? I think not.
Complete the wall. Everyone that comes across the border needs to be legal. The Arizona ranchers should not have to put up with people tromping across their land.
What is this talk about adding more states? Will that be a benefit to us? What would the new state contribute?
All Congressmen and women and senators need to remember who sent them there and quit adding so much pork to the bills. They are not for the good of the country. And let's get these senseless riots stopped. They are riots, not demonstrations. The riots destroy people's hard work and hopes and dreams.
If you talk the talk, you must walk the walk!
As you are legislating, think "Will this help or hurt my grandchildren?"
Look up the Cowboy Code of Ethics and live it!