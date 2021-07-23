Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, just completed a successful passenger space flight. This marks just the second time that civilians have made the journey into space on their own spacecraft, and one of the highest achievements in spaceflight for the private sector.
I can’t help but be proud, and I’m equally proud that an 18-year-old was part of the flight. For those young people who take notice, this may be a huge inspiration for them.
However, I do have concerns. Companies like Amazon need to pay their fair share in taxes, as do their leaders, and they need to do as much as they can to take care of their employees. Amazon has been pushed in recent years to do more of this, but as far as I understand it, they are not doing enough.
On top of that, while I knew that a return to space would involve huge collaborations with the private sector, I never wanted the private sector to take over the space race, because they would use it exclusively for profit. The most ideal thing I can say is that we have a new rival in the space race. Friendly rivalry with nations like Russia, China, Japan, India and the European Space Agency can push us further and yield wonderful results.
The same can be true here. What saddens me, however, is that we have essentially given up. We are no longer the country that reached for the stars and achieve great things. We have continued to explore, but we have barely dared to go the extra mile.
If those starry eyed explorers among us agree that we want to become a spacefaring civilization in the future, then we have much to reckon with on the ground first. And we must not allow space to become exclusively privatized.
I’ll also add that projects like these can be used to generate good-paying jobs and can be handled far more equitably than it was the last time around.