Thomas Paine famously said, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” A true statement applicable to our time.
A cosmic battle is raging for our souls to determine our eternal home once this temporal life is over. “Religion” versus "relationship.” 2 Timothy 4:3-4 describes people “wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desire and will turn away their ears from the truth …”
Progressive Christianity is that unbiblical, unholy ground. False teaching and false preaching.
Those who love the Lord, and His Word, will rightly divide it. Jesus commanded believers who love Him to be fishers of men, to make disciples of all nations. With the truth.
“Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” “I am the gate,” said Jesus. There is only one “path.” “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.”
Humanism, climate change, social justice, Black Lives Matter, Earth Day and CRT are all gods of this age. Idolatry. Homosexuality, gender confusion, abortion, fornication, self-righteousness, believing we are all “good people,” doing good “works” to please God, are nothing more than filthy rags to a just, righteous and holy God.
Progressive? No. They separate us from God. Deserving of God’s wrath.
Jesus focused on eternal life. “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” Another foolish lie is to “not focus on the hereafter, but the here and the now.” Quite the contrary is true: “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me will live, even if he dies.” For the believer “absent from the body, present with the Lord.” In the Kingdom of Heaven with Him.
Path to hell: Progressive Christianity. Eternal life: biblical Christianity.
Roger McDaniel, shame on you for the progressive deception.