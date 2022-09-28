Thomas Paine famously said, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” A true statement applicable to our time.

A cosmic battle is raging for our souls to determine our eternal home once this temporal life is over. “Religion” versus "relationship.” 2 Timothy 4:3-4 describes people “wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desire and will turn away their ears from the truth …”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus