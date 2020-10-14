She had me at "scientist." Merav Ben-David would fight for federal measures that would hasten our state’s fiscal rejuvenation. She would switch us from profit-motivated to benefits-oriented approaches to Wyoming’s unique social and economic difficulties. Merav would take a scientist’s perspective to the Senate, and encourage and lead levelheaded solutions for our nation’s health care, energy and infrastructure predicaments. Undoubtedly, Merav’s leadership there would also improve state legislation here.
Unlike our present representative, Lynette Grey Bull is one Wyomingite who cares deeply about our state’s well-being. Having witnessed some of our toughest challenges up close, she would work with any colleague to improve life in every corner of our state. Armed with forward thinking and Wyoming’s abundant mineral and exceptional recreational resources, Lynette can secure a seat at the “congressional table,” banishing tired entrenchment and worn-out rationalizations.