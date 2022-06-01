Over the last several years, I've repeatedly heard progressives make statements like "you are not entitled to your own set of facts" or "you need to follow the science." But when they themselves are faced with this dilemma, they ignore both science and facts.
The letters and opinion pieces in this paper make it seem like the existence of more than two sexes and that gender has no correlation with sex are factually based and settled science. Nothing could be further from the truth. These ideas are at best theories and at worst fantasies or right out lies. Unless there is a developmental abnormality in utero, XX is always a female and XY is always a male.
So when lack of facts fail, progressives try to convince people with "peer-reviewed articles from highly respected journals." This tack amuses me, since I've read many many peer-reviewed medical articles that were nothing but hogwash. Always ask yourself how the reviewer will benefit – esteem among like-minded colleagues, opportunities for speaking engagements, financial gain, social standing, etc.?
Failing this tack, believers say things like "if my ideas aren't true, why do organizations like the AMA support them?" You mean all the doctors in this country believe there are multiple sexes and genders? Hardly! Only about 15% of all U.S. physicians belong to the AMA, and I have no idea what they believe. That leaves the other 85%.
After all else fails, they label you a bigot and try to destroy you. To disguise their gross misinformation in the cloak of diversity is a travesty. We don't mind what or who people want to be, just exclude us from your fantasies and don't teach it to our children and grandchildren. Please accept the wonderful gift your Creator gave you!