Why are the voters for Joe Biden unhappy? He is fulfilling his campaign promises.

Get rid of big oil was a major item on his list. So, up the prices on gasoline to the point no one can afford to fill their tanks. Did anyone think about the economy when this decision was made?

I can remember when gas was only $2.50. I can remember when my 401(k) was a lot bigger than it is now.

Things were a lot better four years ago. Also, I hope the voters remember our Rep. Liz Cheney has not been here in Wyoming for a very long time. Her focus is to destroy President Trump. She is a true politician.

We get what we vote for, but not all of us voted for this collapse of our country.