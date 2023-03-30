Another school shooting has taken place. How many more tragedies like this have got to happen before something is done about it? How many more innocent lives are going to be lost? What is it going to take to wake up our society?
Oh, the liberals are out there in force, calling for more and stricter gun controls that will have no effect. Gun shop record keeping, instant background checks, red flag laws, waiting periods, licenses to purchase firearms, etc., etc., etc. have all been tried, to no effect. But it doesn’t matter. The liberals continue to call for more.
When I graduated high school in the mid 1970s on the Great Plains, you could drive through any student parking lot and find pickup after pickup with rifle racks in the back window and a rifle or shotgun or both in nearly all of them. You could frequently walk into one of the shop classes and find a student working on a gun. Nobody was killed, nobody was hurt, nobody was scared, nobody was even nervous. It was normal and accepted.
So, what has changed?
The guns haven’t changed. The horrible, always cursed AR-15 was available to the public in the early 1960s. You could even buy them from the Sears & Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogues and have them mailed right to your house.
So, I ask again, what has changed?
Society has changed. Liberalism has crept in. We do a great job of teaching kids about their rights, but we neglect to teach them responsibility. We neglect to teach them respect – for themselves or for others. We neglect to teach them civics. We neglect to instill discipline. We neglect to teach them the value of human life.
We have feminized men; regulated, if not outlawed spankings; ripped the 10 Commandments off the walls of our schools and public buildings (they taught ethics even to those who didn’t believe in God); and done everything we could to destroy the family unit.
Isn't it time to bring back responsibility, respect, ethics, morals and discipline to our society?