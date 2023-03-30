Another school shooting has taken place. How many more tragedies like this have got to happen before something is done about it? How many more innocent lives are going to be lost? What is it going to take to wake up our society?

Oh, the liberals are out there in force, calling for more and stricter gun controls that will have no effect. Gun shop record keeping, instant background checks, red flag laws, waiting periods, licenses to purchase firearms, etc., etc., etc. have all been tried, to no effect. But it doesn’t matter. The liberals continue to call for more.

