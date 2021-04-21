Water: It's more precious than oil and gas. This is especially true in the eastern two-thirds of Laramie County, where the State Engineer on April 1, 2015, issued the Laramie County Control Area order.
This water shortage order is to remain effective for five years. During this time, the State Engineer called for well spacing requirements for all new wells, which includes closing areas to further permitting for large-capacity wells in the High Plains Aquifer. The High Plains Aquifer is the aquifer from which rural Laramie County residents get their potable drinking water and from which ranchers extract water for agricultural purposes. The farther east one goes in Laramie County, the more severe the water shortage problem.
Back in April 2019, Ty Lerwick, Keith Lerwick, and Jill and Rodney Lerwick filed a permit application with the State Engineer’s Office for permission to establish eight new high-capacity water wells on their properties, which are a few miles west of Albin. These new well permits would extract 4,642 acre-feet of water, or 1.5 billion gallons of water per year from the High Plains Aquifer. Surrounding landowners are in opposition to this because it will negatively impact the availability of groundwater and likely dry up surrounding streams. Permitting these wells would also create a dangerous precedent, which would enable others to petition the State Engineer’s Office for high-capacity water wells in the future.
The COVID-19 crisis put the contested hearing process on hold for more than a year. Now it looks like this hearing before the Ground Water Advisory Committee will occur in mid-June. The Cheyenne Area Landowners Coalition, with its more than 200 members, is opposed to the granting of these permits because it will decrease the availability of water in the High Plains Aquifer, and negatively affect surrounding landowners and others who depend on the aquifer for potable drinking water.
If you are not a party to this contested hearing, you are encouraged to express your concern to Greg Lanning, State Engineer, 122 W. 25th St., Herschler Building 2 W, Cheyenne, WY 82002. Email: greg.lanning@wyo.gov.